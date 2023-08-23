Fayette County coroner identifies pedestrian who was hit, killed on New Circle Road

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking on New Circle Road earlier this month.

Joshua Johnson, 27, was declared dead at the scene of the collision at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 13, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash happened on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Alumni Drive, police previously said. The driver was not present when officials arrived at the scene.

The driver was arrested later that morning after police received a tip from the driver’s friend, according to court documents. The friend identified Marcus Marshall, 31, as the driver, and damage to his vehicle was consistent with the crash.

Marshall was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury, according to court records. Marshall’s arrest citation says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police previously haven’t clarified if Marshall could face additional charges, citing ongoing investigations. Marshall was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond as of Wednesday, according to jail records.

The collision was the second fatal pedestrian collision that happened in the same weekend. The other happened West Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, police said. Ansean Jackson, 52, was killed in the collision.