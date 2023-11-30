Fayette County decking the halls for Christmas

Nov. 29—It's beginning to look ...

Well, you know.

Below is a preview of various Christmas-related events scheduled in Fayette County in the coming weeks. Anyone wishing to add events can do so at skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com.

—Ansted — The Ansted Events Committee will present the "Holly Jolly Christmas Parade" on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m., with lineup starting at 4:15 p.m. on James River & Kanawha Turnpike.

The parade will be followed by hot cocoa and cider with Santa at The Porch. Hot soup will be served during the parade at the gazebo, courtesy of AIM. Cherry on Top Ice Cream will be set up from 2 to 5 p.m.

Those who want to be in the parade can call 304-658-5106 or 304-658-5901, or email anstedevents@gmail.com for a form. Preregistration is not required but will assist with parade lineup.

—Fayetteville — The 2023 Gingerbread Festival Christmas Parade will be held in town on Saturday, Dec. 2. The theme is "Old Fashioned Christmas."

Lineup starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville PK-8. The parade begins at 5 p.m.

Entries are still being accepted. Those interested can fill out an entry form, which can be picked up at Fayetteville Town Hall or printed from the website www.fayettevillewv.gov.

The winning parade entry will received $75. Second place will get $50 and third place will receive $25.

—Gauley Bridge — The town will conduct its Santa's Corner and parade on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This year, the parade will start near the State Police barracks and proceed through town.

Parade lineup on Main Street will be at 6 p.m., and the parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Floats will be judged, as will be business and house lighting.

Santa's Corner will precede the parade from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 304-632-2505.

—Montgomery — The city's Christmas parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

This year's parade marshal is Deborah Hill, CEO of Montgomery General Hospital.

Santa Claus will be at the Montgomery Community Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday for photos.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available.

—Mount Hope — The Mount Hope Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event will feature entertainment and vendors from 2 to 8 p.m., in addition to the annual parade.

Bob Dorado will provide entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. The Mount Hope Regional Band will play from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Additional entertainment will be provided after the parade until 8 p.m.

Parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. at the former Mount Hope High parking lot. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

—Oak Hill — Oak Hill's annual Christmas parade, "A Classic Cozy Christmas," will be staged on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at Highlawn Cemetery, and the parade will begin by 11 a.m. Lineup is in order of the entry's arrival.

The parade route proceeds along Main Street into the city, turns onto Jones Avenue, then on to Bibb Street before finishing at Oak Hill City Park. It is approximately a 2-mile route from start to finish.

The city asks that no Santa Clauses show up to participate. The city will bring Santa in from the North Pole especially for the parade.

Also, anyone making drop-offs at the cemetery prior to the parade is asked to do so near the entrance as opposed to inside the gate.

Entry forms to participate in the parade must be received by Monday, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call city hall or email scoffman@oakhillwv.gov.

—Smithers — A special holiday party is being planned for ages PK-8 at the Smithers Gateway Center/City Hall gym and theater. The Christmas party with Santa is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m.

Cookies and chocolate milk will be served, and children will get to meet Santa and get an age-appropriate gift.

----Other Christmas notes:

—The Fayette County Starting Points Family Support Center in Smithers will host its 11th annual Hams for Fams, a free community Christmas event, on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Smithers.

The event will include toys for children 12-and-under, which will be handed out by Santa and his elves. There will also be crafts, face painting, cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, family photos and more.

To get a registration form or for more information, call 1-304-442-0043.

—The Fayette County Historical Society is planning a Christmas Open House at historic "Contentment" on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5. The house is located at 19295 Midland Trail in Ansted.

Come and enjoy the decorations, refreshments and live music by the Bibbs, with a community carol sing at 7 p.m. on the lawn.

—The application process for the 2023 Shop with a Cop coordinated by F.O.P. Lodge 118 is now open.

Call 304-663-1526 and leave a message and a representative will return your call as soon as possible. Applications will close on Dec. 4.

Note: Applicants must reside in Fayette County to apply.

—Christmas is coming to the Page-Vawter House along U.S. 60 in Ansted.

The halls are decked and tours will be offered this year. They will be Dec. 14 to 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. nightly.

Cost will be $10 per person.

Refreshments will be provided by Gran Robbie's.

According to the website for the historic Page-Vawter House, the "one of a kind" Victorian home was established in 1890.

It was built in 1889-90 by company carpenters of the Gauley Mountain Coal Company for the family of William Nelson Page, who was the company president. William and Emma (née Gilham) Page raised their four children there, attended by a staff of eight servants.

For more, visit pagevawterhouse.com or https://fb.me/e/1G3cdI6Ef.

—Active Southern West Virginia's Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk is back to spread holiday cheer and fitness joy on Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Fayette County Park.

Unlike traditional races, the Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels. Participants can set their own pace and enjoy as many running or walking laps as they wish, with five laps equating to a 5K distance. The event is stroller-friendly, and children aged 10-and-under can join the fun for free. Only service animals are allowed, and no other pets are permitted, according to an Active SWV press release. New this year will be a Deck the Stroller contest.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for Active SWV and Fayette County Park. Registration costs just $10 per person (cash or check), and there's no need for reservations.

As part of the event's spirit of giving, Active SWV will host a winter coat, hat and glove drive in partnership with Warm Hands from Warm Hearts, located in Oak Hill. A drop box will be available at the registration area located in the dining hall.

Check out the Active SWV event Facebook page "Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk" for updates or to share your photos, and follow the hashtag #activeswv to stay updated on contest winners.

For more information, contact Leah Chester at 304-254-8488 or email at leah@activeswv.com.

—The City of Oak Hill is sponsoring the "Sitting Pretty at Christmas" contest.

All families that have a bench placed in honor of deceased family members on the White Oak Rail Trail can participate. The families are encouraged to decorate and enhance the memorial bench for the Christmas season.

Oak Hill Mayor Charles H. Briscoe will be the judge to determine the winner of the best decorated bench. The "mayor's choice" judging will occur on Dec. 8.

The prize for the winning bench will be a $200 gift card donated by Casto's Greenhouse.

—Enthusiasts of driving holiday lighting tours can stop by the Fayette County Park in Beckwith beginning Dec. 1 for the annual Winter Wonderland, according to the park's Facebook page. Admission will be $5 per car.

Also, the annual Lights Along the Midland Trail at Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted is up and running.

—The Historic Fayette Theater's production of its 2023 Christmas show, "Rented Christmas, The Musical," will feature six performances. There will be 7 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9. Two 2 p.m. Sunday matinee shows will occur on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

Tickets are on sale at fayettetheater.com or showtix4u.com. Individuals can also stop by the HFT box office in Fayetteville on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. or call the box office at 304-574-4655 and leave a message.

—Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will once again grace the stage of the Historic Fayette Theater.

Murphy's 13th annual "Home For The Holidays" tour is preparing to present shows in towns across West Virginia this December. The holiday tour will stop at the Fayetteville theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

"Landau's Home For The Holidays" 2023 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education and its "Never Too Late To Graduate" platform.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 show are currently available at www.landaumurphyjr.com or by contacting the theater via Facebook, email or its website at fayettetheater.com.

—Oak Hill businesses and residences can participate in the annual Christmas lighting contest sponsored by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. For more, visit the organization's Facebook page at Destination: Downtown Oak Hill.

Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook. Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe