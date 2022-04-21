Fayette County elections: What issues do you want judicial candidates to address?

This year’s election will feature a contested race for a judge’s seat in the Fayette District Court and two contested races for judge’s seats in the Fayette Circuit Court.

District court judges in Kentucky preside over cases involving juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, cases relating to domestic violence and abuse and a litany of other matters, according to the state.

Circuit court is Kentucky’s highest trial court. Judges on this level have general jurisdiction in civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases, according to the state.

Judges have to make several key decisions, which include determining the facts of a case, ruling on what a defendant’s bond should be set at, deciding whether or not a case should be sent to a grand jury and more. When defendants are convicted in a court case, for example, judges have to determine what sentencing should be.

Before the elections, we want to hear from you: What criminal justice issues would you like Fayette County’s candidates for judge to address? You can let us know in the form below.