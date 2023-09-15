Fayette County homeowner shoots intruder believed to be wanted for murder, deputies say

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect possibly wanted for murder out of state was seriously injured after trying to break into a home early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out to the home in north Fayette County just before 2 a.m. Thursday over an active alarm.

By the time investigators arrived at the home, they said the homeowner had shot the intruder trying to protect his family. The intruder was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office believes that the suspect could be related to a string of crimes, including homicide, out of state,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “As the investigation remains ongoing, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assures the community that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.”

There is no word on what charges the intruder may be facing.

