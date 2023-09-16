Fayette County homeowner shoots intruder wanted for murder in Ohio: Sheriff

A home invasion in Fayette County led deputies to capture a suspect wanted for murder out of state.

It was Thursday when deputies were called to a home in north Fayette County in regard to a possible intruder.

According to the sheriff’s office, by the time authorities arrived, the homeowner had shot the intruder to protect his family.

The intruder, later identified as Michael James Brooks II, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a red Ford truck, believed to be Brooks’ would-be getaway vehicle was found outside the home. Authorities said the truck was reported stolen out of Ohio and showed a different state’s license plate.

The sheriff’s office also learned that Brooks had gone to several homes in the neighborhood before targeting the home in question.

According to Fayette officials, Brooks has an extensive criminal history.

He is wanted in connection to the home invasion and fatal stabbing of Sarah Faster, which occurred on September 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Brooks is also wanted in connection to the hijacking of a red Ford F-150 in Kettering, Ohio, which later linked him to this home invasion case.

Fayette officials said Brooks acted alone and this was an isolated incident. Officials also confirmed that the homeowner did not know Brooks.

Brooks is in the hospital for his injuries in the home invasion. He faces charges of home invasion, burglary and theft by receiving in Fayette County.

He has an arrest warrant for the Ohio murder, which will be served on the 28-year-old once he is released from medical care.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they are collaborating with the Columbus Division of Police in Ohio to gather more information and evidence related to Brooks’ criminal activities.

