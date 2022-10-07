Fayette County inmate says they were sexually assaulted in jail. Officials investigating

An investigation is underway after an inmate reported being sexually assaulted by another inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center, a jail spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The victim reported the incident to a corrections officer Wednesday afternoon, said Maj. Matt LeMonds from Lexington’s Department of Community Corrections. The inmate told the corrections officer they were the victim of a sexual assault committed by another inmate.

“The Division of Community Corrections and the Lexington Police Department are actively investigating this incident and criminal charges have been filed,” LeMonds said in an email to the Herald-Leader.

LeMonds didn’t give specific information on how jail staff responded to the incident but said the jail does have protocol in place for when a sexual assault occurs.

“I can’t speak to specifics as far as the individuals involved in this incident, but in the event of an alleged sexual assault we do transport the victim to a local area hospital for a proper examination,” LeMonds said. “The alleged offender would also be subject to internal disciplinary sanctions in addition to criminal charges.”

LeMonds wouldn’t release any other details about the incident, citing the active investigation.