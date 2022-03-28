Fayette County juvenile directs threats to two schools

Mar. 28—A Fayette County juvenile was identified Sunday evening for posting threats on social media concerning Oak Hill High and Oak Hill Middle schools, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

On Sunday, March 27, a juvenile had made a threatening post on social media concerning Oak Hill high and middle schools, a press release from Fridley reported. The juvenile was identified by the detectives of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department with major assistance from the Oak Hill Police Department. Also assisting was the Mount Hope Police Department.

Fridley said the juvenile was being interviewed Sunday evening, and authorities were releasing no more information at that time.

The matter will now be submitted to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. to determine appropriate criminal charges.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough said the threat involved a weapon and was directed largely toward school administrators. He said school will operate as normal on Monday.

According to Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Fayette County Schools take every lawful precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff at county schools. If anyone has information about pending violence or threats to occur at schools, or knows of a potentially dangerous situation such as the one this weekend, they are encouraged to tell staff at the school or call local law enforcement. "Again, we ask that authorities be notified as soon as you see any type of post on social media," Fridley's press release read.

Anyone with information regarding this particular incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD's Detective Bureau.

— Steve Keenan