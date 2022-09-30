Fayette County landlord, bar owner charged with sexually assaulting tenant

A Fayette County landlord and bar owner has been charged with sexually assaulting a tenant.

According to the criminal complaint, James Delansky told the woman to come to his bar, The Brass Rail in Point Marion, back in May.

After the woman had a few drinks, police said Delansky took her to his house.

A witness told police that the woman did not seem intoxicated when she left the bar with Delansky.

Once she was in his house, the woman told police that Delansky had handed her a drink. Delansky then allegedly told the woman he wanted to show her his home. The woman told police she remembered walking onto the back deck.

The woman told police she couldn’t remember what happened after that.

According to lab results, the victim’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.069. Police said that the sexual assault test kit results matched Delansky’s DNA.

The criminal complaint said that Delansky denied any sexual intercourse and claimed the woman asked him to engage in intercourse with her.

Delansky has been charged with raping an unconscious victim, raping a substantially impaired person, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a substantially impared person.

He will go before a judge in a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

