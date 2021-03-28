Fayette County man admits to drug distribution

Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·1 min read

Mar. 28—CLARKSBURG — A Fayette County man has admitted in U.S. District Court to charges he sold illicit drugs in Harrison County.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi accepted the guilty plea March 24 fom Darrell Ernest Reese, 44, of Robson, West Virginia.

Reese pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin. Reese admitted to working with another to distribute heroin in March 2019 in Harrison County.

If found guilty, Reese faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by West Virginia State Police.

