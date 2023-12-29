Fayette County man charged in fatal 2022 North Huntingdon crash

Dec. 28—A Fayette County man is accused of driving more than 70 mph through a red light in North Huntingdon last year, colliding with another vehicle and killing its driver, according to court papers.

Four others were injured in the crash on Route 30 at the Colonial Manor Road intersection on Nov. 10, 2022 just before 7 p.m.

Jason Lee Pernick, 20, surrendered Thursday on charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and related offenses. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Township police said in court documents that a SUV being driven west by Nancy K. Pedder, 78, of North Huntingdon was waiting in the intersection to turn onto Colonial Manor Road when a car being driven east by Pernick approached the traffic signal. As the light turned red, Pedder made the turn to get out of the intersection and Pernick did not stop, according to court papers.

A passenger told police that Pernick had been speeding and floored the accelerator when the light turned yellow as the car approached the intersection, according to court papers. "Think I'll make it," Pernick reportedly told the passenger when they were two to three car lengths from the intersection.

Police reconstructed the crash and determined Pernick was traveling between 73 and 80 mph at the time of the crash, based on surveillance video. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

"This is was a tragic auto accident that resulted in death to others and serious bodily injury to my client," said attorney Phil DiLucente. "However it was charged criminally instead of in another forum. We will be prepared to dispute the complaint at the future preliminary hearing."

Pedder died at an Allegheny County hospital. Her passenger, Pernick and three of his passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment. They sustained a range of injuries, including broken bones, bruises and cuts, according to court papers.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .