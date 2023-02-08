Fayette County man charged after high-speed chase from Scottdale

Feb. 8—A Fayette County man who was issued a citation Tuesday during a traffic stop in Scottdale is facing a felony charge after police said he led them on a chase to his home just over the county line.

After Matthew N. Black, 22, of Upper Tyrone, was cleared to depart the traffic stop for an equipment violation around 11:30 a.m., borough officers said he was spotted speeding away on Mt. Pleasant Road in a 25 mph zone, according to court papers. Police pursued the car, reportedly traveling 90 mph and unable to catch up with it.

Bystanders directed authorities to the car's location off Dexter Road where Black lives, according to court papers. Officers said they found the car at his address, but witnesses reported he ran from the scene. Two passengers, including a child, were inside the car at the time of the chase.

Black later turned himself in, police said.

He is charged with fleeing from police, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Black is free on nonmonetary bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .