Fayette County man pleads guilty to assault, reckless endangerment

Dec. 9—SOMERSET — A Fayette County man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl in Conemaugh Township in July 2020, authorities said.

Jacob Allen Livingston, 20, of Normalville, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to simple assault, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.

Livingston was originally charged with rape, involuntary sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault

According to a criminal complaint, township police said Livingston assaulted the girl on July 2, 2020.

Police said Livingston admitted to knowing the age of the girl but denied any sexual contact. Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview with the girl was conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 24.