Fayette County man taken into custody after hours-long standoff, police say

A Fayette County man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Sunday.

State police in Belle Vernon say Christopher Connors, 44, of Scottdale, argued with a woman along Dexter Road in Upper Tyrone Township before firing a gun and threatening the victim.

The woman fled the home with her children. State police in addition to Mt. Pleasant and Scottdale police established a perimeter around the home. Connors was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff and breaching of the home, according to state police, who said there was no threat to the community.

Charges are pending.

