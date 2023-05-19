Fayette County parents charged after police say 6-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine

Two people are behind bars after police say a drug test showed their six-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine.

In March, Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to a home on Third Street in Jefferson Township for a child welfare check.

Police say they responded to the home with Children and Youth Services.

When they got to the home, they found there had been a domestic dispute between Howard Bland and Angel Friend. Court documents say Friend had facial injuries, and Bland was arrested for simple assault and other related charges.

From there, investigators say they found a six-month-old baby sleeping. She was also very lethargic.

A teenager in the home told police the baby was last fed more than 12 hours before.

The baby was taken to Uniontown Hospital for medical attention. That’s when police say Friend became erratic. She was also taken to the hospital.

A drug test was done on the baby’s urine, which tested positive for narcotics.

On April 5, a search warrant was executed for the WVU Medicine records, which showed the baby had tested positive for cocaine.

Both Friend and Bland are being held in the Fayette County Prison. They have a court hearing set for May 31.

