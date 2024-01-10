Fayette County school bus transporting two kids rear ends truck, police say

A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in a collision Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. on South Broadway and Bolivar Street. Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said a truck was heading inbound on South Broadway when it yielded the right-of-way to a fire truck traveling on Bolivar Street.

As the truck was stopped, a school bus behind it was not able to stop in time before rear-ending the truck, according to Anderson. The school bus had two students onboard, both of which were uninjured.

The truck driver had minor injuries but didn’t get transported to a hospital, Anderson said.

It’s unknown where the school bus was traveling to. A spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools was not able to immediately return a request for comment.

It’s the first reported collision involving a school bus in Lexington since December when a bus was hit from behind by a Lexington Fire Department ambulance in December. Twenty-three students were on board and one was taken to a hospital with an injury.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Injury Collision:

Bolivar St at S Broadway -

A school bus is involved. Vehicles pulled over. pic.twitter.com/8c4Mqx6Wtk — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 10, 2024

A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in a collision with a truck in Lexington on January 10, 2024. Photo provided by the Lexington Traffic Management Center