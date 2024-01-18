Fayette County Schools calls a traditional snow day for Friday with no remote learning

Fayette County Public Schools will have a traditional snow day Friday with no remote learning, district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said Thursday.

Continued freezing temperatures across Lexington and dangerous road conditions led to the decision, Davidson-Smith said. The district wanted to maintain the safety and comfort of staff and students.

Students had participated in online learning Tuesday through Thursday this week due to similar conditions.

District officials did not immediately say why a traditional snow day was called as opposed to a non-traditional instruction day.

“The decision was made to have a snow day tomorrow. There is no further comment,” said Davidson-Smith.

All after school and sports activities were canceled for Thursday night.

Lexington is under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast for Lexington for Thursday night is snow showers, mainly after 9 p.m.. with a low around 24. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

On Friday, the forecast calls for snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. and a high near 26. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.