Fayette County Schools cancel in-person classes. Some bus routes still unsafe

Fayette County Public Schools will have a Non-Traditional Instruction Day, or remote learning, on Monday, Jan. 22., officials announced.

Last week, the district had three remote learning days and a traditional snow day.

The district’s decisions to cancel in-person classes several times were due to extreme cold and snow that hit Central Kentucky in multiple rounds over the course of several days. Temperatures were expected to get back above freezing Monday, but the district said road conditions were still unsafe as of Sunday.

“Despite the desire to return to in-person learning tomorrow, safety concerns still remain,” said Dia Davidson-Smith, a spokesperson for the district. “FCPS crews have been out today checking roads in the county and determined that 20% of bus routes still are unsafe for buses to navigate. City crews have been working to clear the roads and apply salt, but temperatures have not been warm enough for thawing to help in the process.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.