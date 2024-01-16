Fayette County students will have online learning Wednesday for second day in a row

Due to extreme weather conditions and slick roads, Fayette County Public Schools will not have in-person school Wednesday, district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said.

As happened on Tuesday, Wednesday will be a Non-Traditional Instruction Day with remote learning. Families and staff members will receive specific notifications from the district, Davidson-Smith said.

Other Central Kentucky school districts, such as Boyle and Madison Counties, also canceled in-person classes for Wednesday.

The cancellations come as the region deals with arctic cold and snow. The National Weather Service said much of the state was expected to experience wind chills below zero degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday. More snow is expected later this week.

