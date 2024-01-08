Fayette County voters will pick three school board members this year. Here’s who’s running

Two Fayette school board members filed for reelection Monday and a man who recently was a finalist for the vacant District 3 seat said he also will run.

Vice chair Amy Green, who represents District 5, and Marilyn Clark, who holds the District 1 seat, filed Monday with the Fayette County Clerk’s office for the November 2024 general election.

“It would be an honor to continue to represent District 5 and serve our students, families, and community as a school board member,” Green said Monday.

Said Clark: “Today I filed my application for a four-year term for school board district one. Nothing is more important than the education, safety and well being of our children. I am committed to the work ahead and will continue to advocate for all children.”

Danny A. Everett, adjunct professor and Siloam Project director at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, filed December 14 for the District 3 seat. He said Monday he would make a statement at a later date.

The District 3 seat — representing the eastern section of Fayette County, including the Hamburg, Chilesburg and outbound Richmond Road areas — opened in October after former board member Tom Jones resigned.

Under state law, the responsibility of filling the open post rests with the district’s remaining board members. Everett was one of four finalists for the District 3 seat.

Members of the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously in December to appoint Jason Moore, a special agent and instructor with the Drug Enforcement Administration, to fill the District 3 board vacancy. He was sworn in Monday.

Moore will hold office until the November 2024 election, when he and other candidates can run for a full four year term. Moore could not immediately be reached for comment Monday to see if he will run.

The filing deadline for Fayette school board seats is June 4.

Fayette County has five seats on its public schools board. The board decides on district-wide policies, priorities, direction and spending, according to the district website.

The first, third and fifth district seats will be determined by the November 2024 election. The terms of Board Chairman Tyler Murphy, who represents District 2, and Amanda Ferguson, who represents District 4, will expire in 2026.