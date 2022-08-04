Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses

A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses.

Carr says that between October 2017 and September 2018 Parker created hundreds of online accounts with retailer Warby Parker using a different email address each time to take advantage of the company’s ‘Home Try-On’ program. The program allows potential customers to order eyeglass frames to sample them before deciding whether or not to buy them.

After a few days, the customer sends back the frames or they are charged for them.

When opening the accounts, Parker used prepaid debit cards with little or no funds on them so that she would not be charged for not returning the frames.

Over the course of 11 months, Parker received $126,900 worth of frames that she did not pay for or return.

A Fayette County Superior Court Judge sentenced Parker to 10 years, one of which will be served in prison. The other nine will be served on probation. She was also ordered to pay $50,000 restitution.

Parker is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

