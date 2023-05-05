Fayette County woman who shredded evidence connected to murder of child’s father sentenced

A woman learned her sentenced this week for a conviction of making false statements and tampering with evidence connected to a murder investigation.

Dawn Harmon was sentenced to a 15 years with five years to be served in prison on charges in Joshua Kellam’s death in 2020, according to Fayette County court officials.

Harman had a 10-year-old daughter with the victim. Court documents revealed that Harmon tried to suspend Kellam’s visitation with their daughter. However, she did not win the case.

On July 30, 2020, Kellman brought his daughter to Harmon’s home after a month-long summer visit but realized the next day he had mistakenly left his travel bag containing important legal and personal documents in her suitcase.

Throughout the day, court officials said Kellman tried to text, call and visit Harmon alone and accompanied by police officers to get the bag back. Harmon refused to answer him.

Finally, Kellam went to Harmon’s home one evening, where Harmon’s husband Jermaine Harmon greeted him. He then shot and killed Kellam.

On Aug. 12, 2020, Harmon told investigators there was no file with the critical legal documents in her daughter’s bag.

Investigators obtained Harmon’s phone and found a recording of a call she made to her father several hours before the shooting laughing about Kellam wanting to get his bag back and telling her father it contained a file with important legal documents.

At her trial, Harmon admitted to shredding the file and telling her daughter that a police officer shot her father.

“I am extremely proud of my team who worked on this case and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.” District Attorney Marie Broder stated. “This was a difficult case, and a Fayette County jury has spoken. I hope the family can now find some peace after such a devastating tragedy.”

Court officials added that Jermaine Harmon was convicted of felony murder in the death of Kellam.

