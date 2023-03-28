Fayette couple charged in child neglect case

Mar. 27—Felony child neglect charges have been lodged against a Boomer couple, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In a Monday press release, Fridley said deputies were dispatched on March 6 to a residence in Boomer after an individual found two young children alone in the home. The person, a relative of the children, had heard the children had been left home alone the previous night and the entirety of that day, according to the press release.

Responding deputies found the home to be in "beyond deplorable conditions," the release noted.

While deputies talked with the older child, they were told the parents had left the children to travel out of state to buy narcotics. The children were placed in a suitable home by Child Protective Services.

The parents were located and arrested by the Beckley Police Department on Friday, March 24, according to Fridley.

Curtis Nichols, 36, and Haley Nichols, 27, both of Boomer, were each charged with two counts of the felony offense of gross child neglect creating the risk of serious injury or death.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.