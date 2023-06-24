Fayette man accused of sending sexually explicit videos

Jun. 23—A Fayette County man is accused of recording himself having sex with a 17-year-old Westmoreland County girl and sending seven videos of the encounters to her 15-year-old friend, according to court papers.

Trevor N. Mayfield, 28, of Luzerne, was arrested Friday and jailed on $50,000 bail.

State police said they were notified by a teacher at a Westmoreland County high school that the older girl was communicating with Mayfield by using the cell phone of the younger girl. Troopers searched the 15-year-old girl's phone and found Mayfield sent her the videos and a photo of his genitals, according to court papers.

Mayfield told police struck up a conversation in March 2022 with the 17-year-old girl through Facebook messenger . The 15-year-old girl told authorities that she sent Mayfield a nude photo of herself, according to court papers.

A search of Mayfield's Facebook account showed communication between both of the girls and explicit photos and videos sent to them. He is charged with child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses. Mayfield was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

A July 14 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

