Fayette man accused of trying to lure children into his truck at Whitsett Park

Jul. 28—A Fayette County man was charged Thursday with two counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle after police said he asked two children at Whitsett Park to get into his truck.

State police from Belle Vernon were contacted around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a shirtless man who called two juveniles over to his truck at Whitsett Park near the Great Allegheny Passage in Perry Township.

Police said witnesses reported that the man had dropped a beer can out of his blue 2021 Chevy Silverado while talking with the juveniles.

Police conducted a canvass and found a vehicle matching the description a block away on First Street. The driver initially did not stop, but was eventually pulled over and identified as Antonio D. Steadman, 49, of Fairchance. They said Steadman "was clearly intoxicated," according to a police news release.

"While in custody Steadman threatened to kill multiple troopers and offered $50,000 if the trooper released him instead of arresting him," Trooper Ally Wilson wrote in a news release.

Steadman was charged with two counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, bribery, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned Friday morning. District Judge Jennifer Jeffries deemed Steadman a serious threat to others, and he was denied bail before being taken to the Fayette County Prison.

An attorney for Steadman was not listed in court records. An Aug. 10 preliminary hearing will be held in Jeffries' Uniontown court.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .