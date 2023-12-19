Fayette man charged after alleged shooting

Dec. 18—A Hico man was charged with four felony counts following an incident on Dec. 16.

According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies met on Saturday at the FCSD with a man who claimed his son shot at him.

While investigating, deputies gathered information from the man, who said he was at his son's property helping him with a project when the son got angry, allegedly brandished a rifle and fired in his direction about four times, the release noted.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property, and the warrant was executed by the Fayette County Tactical Team and Fayette County detectives.

According to Fridley, Christopher S. Marley, 34, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, a felony. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

As of the weekend, the incident remained under investigation by the FCSD Detective Bureau.

