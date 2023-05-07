Fayette man charged after domestic incident

May 6—Fayette County authorities arrested a county man on charges related to a May 6 domestic incident.

According to Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II, deputies were notified of a physical domestic situation in the Red Star area of Hilltop slightly before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies met with the victim. She told them she was out with friends when she began receiving texts from her boyfriend saying he was going to harm her children.

According to a press release, the woman returned to the residence, and the man allegedly initiated a physical altercation with her, at one point allegedly retrieving a firearm.

During the altercation, two infant children were present, Perdue noted.

Isaiaah E. Newsome, 23, of Hilltop, was charged with the felony offenses of wanton endangerment (three counts) and gross child neglect creating serious risk of injury or death (two counts), and the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery.

He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

