Fayette man faces felony child neglect charge

Mar. 24—A Gauley Bridge man is facing a felony charge in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In the evening hours of March 23, Fridley said that Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a domestic situation in Gauley Bridge. Deputies met with the caller in her vehicle at a nearby gas station. She told deputies that her husband had hit her and that, when she left the residence with her juvenile children, the husband followed her in his vehicle and attempted to push her off the roadway.

Deputies did see evidence to support her statements, a press release from Fridley noted.

Shawn D. Painter, 44, of Gauley Bridge, was charged with the felony offense of child neglect creating risk of injury and the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.