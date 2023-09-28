Fayette man faces multiple fraud charges

Sep. 27—Numerous felony fraud charges were lodged against an Oak Hill man recently.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies initiated an investigation on Sept. 5 related to allegations of fraud that occurred from June to September of this year. Deputies met with the victim, who said she hired an individual to perform some work on her residence and that the individual had attached her debit card information to different money transfer apps, telling her he was unable to be paid by checks.

According to the release, the victim began noticing transactions going to the individual on her bank statements without her approval. Those transactions totaled more than $7,000, the release noted.

Jason Rice, 40, of Oak Hill, was charged with 74 counts of felony computer fraud and the felony offense of obtaining money under false pretense, Fridley said. Rice was arraigned before a Fayette County magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending posting of a $50,000 bond.

