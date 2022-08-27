Fayette men charged after high-speed chase

Aug. 26—A high-speed pursuit Thursday evening in Fayette County resulted in criminal charges against two men.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies patrolling in the Hilltop area on Aug. 25 attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle then fled from deputies, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour on Legends Highway (W.Va. Rte. 16). The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an abandoned house on Greentown Loop Road. The driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

The driver, Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offense of fleeing with reckless disregard causing injury as well as misdemeanor offenses of simple possession (two counts) and driving without a license.

Authorities determined that the passenger, Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, had active warrants for failure to appear, and he was taken into custody for those charges.

Both men were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.