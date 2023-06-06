Fayette, Scott County grand juries to hear cases against man charged with deputy’s murder

The man charged with killing a Scott County deputy has three cases scheduled to be heard by a grand jury in Fayette and Scott counties related to a series of events from late May.

Steven Sheangshang, 46, appeared in a Scott County courtroom via Zoom teleconference for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, where he waived his right to a hearing before Judge Bolton Bevins and sent his case directly to the grand jury.

A preliminary hearing is for presenting evidence to a judge who will decide if testimony warrants the charges against a defendant. A grand jury also will hear testimony and determine if charges against a defendant will move over to circuit court.

Sheangshang is charged in Scott County with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary, vehicle theft, wanton endangerment and fleeing police. He was arrested on May 23 after allegedly shooting deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in Georgetown.

At Sheangshang’s initial Scott County court appearance on June 1, a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Sarah Hays Spedding. A not-guilty plea is required to be entered during a first court appearance. Hays additionally denied a bond for Sheangshang.

He also faces charges in Fayette, Woodford and Kenton counties. Last week, two of Sheangshang’s Fayette County cases were sent to a grand jury, according to court records. The Woodford and Kenton County charges are unrelated to the murder of Conley.

The Fayette charges include assault, robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by unlawful taking. He reportedly committed the crimes in Lexington after the shooting on I-75.

Sheangshang left the shooting scene and drove to a residence on River Run Court in Georgetown, according to his arrest citation.

Once inside, Sheangshang pointed a handgun at a resident and forced him to provide keys to his vehicle, according to a citation. Sheangshang then drove to Lexington where he allegedly shot a man in the abdomen on Georgetown Road and took his vehicle.