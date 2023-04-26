Fayette Sheriff's Department searching for missing juvenile

Apr. 25—The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, FCSD deputies received a call at about 4 p.m. on April 25 regarding a missing juvenile from the Mahan/Gallagher area of Fayette County. When deputies arrived, the parents informed them their daughter had not returned home on the bus from school. After authorities contacted Oak Hill High School, deputies determined the girl was last seen at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the high school heading to the Fayette Institute of Technology on the combined Oak Hill campus. She has not been seen or heard from since, Perdue said in a press release at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The missing girl, Abigail Stone, is a 16-year-old described as being 5 feet, 6 inches in height and weighing 145 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black Reebok hoodie and carrying a black and red Puma backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County E-911 Center at 304-574-3590 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD.