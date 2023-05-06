Fayette Sheriff's Department seeking missing Cannelton man

May 5—The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Fayette County man.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Jerry Lee Truman, 65, of Cannelton, left his home on the evening of May 3 to go to the Eagles Club in Montgomery. According to the release, Truman was seen leaving the club later that same night.

Fayette deputies have discovered that Truman was the subject of a traffic stop performed by the Charleston Police Department around 2:30 a.m. on May 4. At the conclusion of that stop, he was issued a warning citation and was released.

He has not been seen or heard from since then, according to authorities.

Truman is described as 6 feet, 1 inch in height and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen driving his 2018 white Ford Escape, Fridley noted.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD Detective's Bureau.

Anyone with knowledge of Truman's whereabouts or if you think you might have seen him, contact the Fayette County E911 Center at 304-574-3590.

