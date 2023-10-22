Fayette Thanksgiving meal is labor of love

Oct. 21—oak hill — For Lesley Taylor and countless volunteers and contributors, the annual Community Thanksgiving Meal in Fayette County is truly a labor of love.

Preparations are well under way for the 2023 Community Thanksgiving Meal, headquartered at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill, which Taylor calls "a great facility." It marks the 21st annual meal.

A moment as the 2022 meal wound down further cemented the desire to continue providing the meal as a needed community outreach. Taylor said a representative from one of the meal distribution sites sent her a photo of a man receiving his meal.

"His face was lit up," Taylor said. "It was someone who couldn't get out and someone who didn't have any family.

"That picture brought tears to my eyes, because that's why we do this every year. There are people that that's all they have. They don't have any family nearby. They don't have the means to have a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal, and that's what we provide.

"And I think that is why every one of us that volunteers, that's why we continue year after year after year."

"We're going to do a distribution model like we did last year (for the first time)," Taylor said. Meals will be prepared and delivered to various distribution sites around the county, she noted. Meals can be collected at those sites by family members who have registered, but it is also left up to volunteers at each distribution site to decide if they can deliver the meals from their locations, depending on available resources.

"It (distribution in 2022) went wonderfully," Taylor said. "It really ran well. For the first year, for something to run that smooth the first year, was a blessing."

The meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert.

Meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at one of the following locations:

—Oak Hill — Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill

—Town of Pax (gym) — 37 School Street, Pax

—Smithers Gateway Center — 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers

—SALS Raines Building — 1 mile south of Kincaid Post Office on Rte. 61

—SALS Community Center — 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork

—SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments — 194 Scrabble Creek Road, Gauley Bridge

—Mount Hope Community Center — 518 Main Street, Mount Hope

—Midland Trail Community Center — 118 Church Street, Ansted

All meals must be requested no later than Oct. 31, according to Taylor. Meals can be requested by emailing communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com or by calling 681-410-0053. Leave a message with name, phone number, number of meals requested, and the pickup location you're requesting.

"Preorders are important in determining how many supplies that we need, from turkeys to to-go trays," she said.

The public's assistance in several facets makes the dinner successful each year, according to Taylor. The endeavor annually provides about 3,000 meals to individuals and families in Fayette County. "At this point, we're not 100 percent sure how many meals we're going to have. We have a goal.

"We started back in early August requesting donations, explaining the meal to the business community and soliciting for donations for the meal," Taylor explained. "Our order hotline became active in the middle of September, which is about two weeks earlier than we usually do.

"We've already started picking up things that we see that's on sale. For example, we use a lot of chicken broth, so if we see chicken broth that's on sale, we just pick it up, that way we have it for the meal."

Donations from the public will be accepted in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. "We would like to have any items by Monday, Nov. 20," she said.

Turkeys, the most needed item, can be donated, Taylor said. She said at least 125 whole turkeys and 125 turkey breasts will be required to prepare the meal. If donating, individuals are asked to provide thawed, uncooked turkeys.

Other Thanksgiving food items that can be provided include canned green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and chicken broth.

Dessert-wise, donations of anything easily transportable, such as brownies, cookies, fudge, dessert bars (like Rice Krispie Treats) will be welcome. They should be individually wrapped/pre-packaged for single serve.

"We are working with local churches, who will donate desserts for all of our meals that will go out," Taylor said.

Anyone wanting to donate food items can call 304-382-1421 or email communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Financial donations may be sent to: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill, WV 25901. Please denote Community Thanksgiving Meal on the memo line.

As gratefully as food items or financial resources are welcome from the public, volunteers are always needed, too, Taylor stressed. Meal preparation will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20. In addition, a dedicated cleanup crew of five or six people must be onsite starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

"Last year, we got off to a slow start with volunteers," she said. "I don't know if folks didn't realize that we needed them or that we were doing it."

Sheriff Mike Fridley staged live Facebook events to help make a needed push for volunteers, she said.

"We need volunteers. You can't put out that many meals without everybody's hands being in it."

Volunteers can provide what time they have on Monday through Thursday during Thanksgiving week for "everything from cutting vegetables to cooking turkeys to organizing our supplies so we can get everything out in an orderly and timely manner."

"We certainly love our volunteers," said Taylor.

