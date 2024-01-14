Fayette Township home a 'total loss' in Sunday fire

Jonesville firefighters stretch lines and begin an initial attack as flames roar from a home Jan. 14 in Fayette Township.

FAYETTE TWP. — The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall's Division will be investigating the cause of a residential structure fire early Sunday morning.

Jonesville Deputy Fire Chief Rick Riggs said the cause of the fire, which erupted around 7 a.m. in a two-story home located at 1780 E. Ball Rd., was undetermined.

Flames erupted from the east side of the home through the roof as firefighters arrived on scene and mutual aid was quickly requested from the city of Hillsdale, Hillsdale Township and North Adams.

Firefighters conduct overhaul operations after extinguishing a fire at 1780 E. Ball Rd. in Fayette Township Jan. 14.

A tanker assist was later called in from the Moscow Township Fire Department.

Sub-zero temperatures created havoc for firefighters working the scene with automatic discharges on tankers freezing and gauges on their engines not working correctly.

The city of Hillsdale deployed its ladder truck to knock flames down from above after the home suffered a partial structural collapse while firefighters worked to bring flames under control.

As firefighters transitioned to overhaul operations, with the heavy flame knocked down, an excavator was requested to the scene to assist with reaching hot spots and fully extinguish the inferno.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the female resident escaped just in time before firefighters arrived; she was taken into Hillsdale with her family's dog to a family member's home and her husband was gone at work when the fire broke out.

Riggs wished to thank Biggby Coffee of Jonesville for donating coffee for fire personnel working the scene Sunday morning.

The home and all of its contents were deemed a complete loss.

