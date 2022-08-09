Fayette woman charged with animal cruelty

Aug. 8—A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

On Aug. 5, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood on the previous evening had seen a dog climb out a window onto the roof of a house. When a person went to the residence to advise the owner the dog was on the roof, they witnessed what appeared to be multiple deceased puppies, feces and urine all over the floor, as well as other dogs that appeared extremely malnourished.

When deputies and animal control officers arrived, the deceased puppies appeared to have been consumed by the other dogs inside the residence, and deplorable conditions were still present, according to a press release from Fridley. The remaining dogs were seized and evaluated by a veterinarian to be malnourished and neglected.

Mia J. Dodson, 25, of Hico, was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Dodson is being held on $10,000 cash bail in Southern Regional Jail while she awaits further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.