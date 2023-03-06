Fayette woman indicted on dozens of fraud charges, half a million in false tax claims

A Fayette County woman has been indicted on more than 30 fraud-related charges in federal court after she allegedly helped clients make more than half a million dollars in false tax claims.

Tiffany Williams faces 31 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return, state, or other document, according to an indictment from the United States Eastern District Court.

Court documents say Williams established R2W Investments LLC, which operated under the name Quality Tax Services, which was located in Fayette County.

From 2014 to 2018, Williams allegedly created false and fraudulent income tax returns, according to court documents.

For all 31 counts, Williams faces three years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year supervised release. She could be ordered to pay restitution.