Fayette woman sentenced for meth

Sep. 1—Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced Thursday to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court records, Flint admitted that she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Oak Hill on Jan. 10.

----Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced Thursday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating in a scheme with Mindy Turner, 51, to obtain vehicles totaling approximately $172,950 in value from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Turner previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property on April 14 and was sentenced to one year in prison.