Fayettevill Police request public's assistance locating runaway juvenile

Feb. 16—FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Police Department's Youth Services detectives are requesting the public's assistance locating Kayla Woodell, 17.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She has a heavy build weighing 188 pounds, She has long, wavy brown hair, blue eyes and a light light skin tone.

Kayla has been reported as a runaway and was last seen on Maggie Street in Fayetteville. Her last known location is Rockingham. If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Kayla Woodell, they are asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at 910-354-7621. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

