Fayetteville brothers charged with murder in Saturday slaying

Two Fayetteville brothers are charged with murder in a deadly shooting late Saturday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Devonte Tyrell McClain, 20, and his brother, Adriane McClain, 18, are also each charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Lorenzo Darnell McLaughlin Jr., 22.

The shooting was reported at 11:48 a.m. on Stanberry Street near Primose Drive off Murchison Road. McLaughlin was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to the arrest reports, Adriane McClain was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday at the Police Department; Devonte McClain was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Sunday at a room at the Red Roof Inn on Cedar Creek Road.

Fayetteville police vehicles block the road near Stanberry Street and Primrose Drive after Lorenzo Darnell McLaughlin Jr. was shot there Saturday, July 29, 2023. McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Devonte McClain and Adriane McClain are being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

Devonte McClain is also being held on 2021 charges of breaking and entering, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, larceny, possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering a motor vehicle; and a 2022 charge of communicating threats, jail and court records show.

