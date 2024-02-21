Fayetteville City Council OKs lots for Spout Springs Black Historic District

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Black Heritage is a step closer to establishing the Spout Springs Black Historic District.

To establish a historic district in the state of Arkansas, organizations must obtain signatures from a majority of property owners in the area.

At the Fayetteville City Council meeting on February 20, the council signed off on 42 lots surrounding the Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

City council member D’Andre Jones says this is a big step forward for the plan.

“Fayetteville has always been on the front lines as it relates to equity inclusion and making sure that we are righting our wrongs and that we are looking at opportunities to lift all of our communities,” said Jones.

NWA Black Heritage needs around 360 total signatures to move forward with the district. As of last Thursday it had around 150.

