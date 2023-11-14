Fayetteville closes surface lot on Dickson Street, paving the way for The Ramble

TechCrunch

The company formerly known as Twitter is preparing to roll out a "major update" to its algorithm, according to a recent post by X owner Elon Musk. While today the app's For You feed surfaces popular and trending posts from its broader network alongside highlights from those you follow, the new algorithm will surface posts from smaller accounts, Musk said. It would also allow smaller creators the opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience, which fits into Musk's plan to turn X into a creator platform.