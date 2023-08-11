Fayetteville coach faces sexual battery charge

A Fayetteville travel softball coach was arrested Friday on a sexual battery charge, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Bobby Lemoris Mcelvine, 61, is charged with sexual battery, the sheriff's office said. He is also known as Coach Mac and Coach Bobby Mac, the release said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mcelvine is jailed at the Cumberland County Detention Center on $10,000 secured bail.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville travel softball coach charged with sex crime