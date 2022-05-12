Fayetteville daycare owner found guilty of distributing $4M worth of cocaine, marijuana

In 2018, Fayetteville police seized drugs, weapons and money during searches at three locations related to Reshod Everett. On Monday, a federal grand jury found Everett guilty of weapon and drug distribution charges. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced in August.

A Fayetteville man faces a sentence of up to life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty Monday of selling large quantities of drugs from the home he used as a daycare, officials said Thursday.

Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and THC, the psychoactive substance that produces a high in marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and aiding and abetting the possession; possession with intent to distribute THC and tramadol, a synthetic opioid; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and aiding and abetting possession; and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Armed drug trafficking poses a significant danger to the community, particularly when loaded guns and drugs are stored at an in-home daycare,” Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news release. Easly said the case was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Everett, who was employed by the U.S. Post Office, was arrested in 2018 and indicted federally in 2020 after investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department discovered he was distributing large amounts of controlled substances in the Fayetteville area.

On July 17, 2018, during searches of a storage unit and a Middle Bridge Road apartment in Everett’s name, as well as his main residence on Ronald Reagan Drive. law enforcement seized more than 101 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine, $65,000, nine firearms, ammunition, THC edibles, 300 grams of concentrated THC wax, tramadol and drug packaging materials.

According to officials, Everett and his wife operated Tori’s Playhouse, a state-licensed daycare, from the Ronald Reagan Drive address. Investigators called the home a "trap house," slang for a location where illegal drugs are sold.

Everett's supporters claimed he was framed by police, and Everett posted video to the internet from his doorbell camera he said showed police carrying drugs into his home.

At trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, witness testimony established that Everett was responsible for distributing more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, more than five kilograms of cocaine and THC over the course of two years. A forfeiture notice suggests he made "at least" $4 million in the process.

He faces between 20 years and life in prison when sentenced Aug. 22.

Everett’s co-defendant, Alvin Milton Davis, III, was sentenced in January to 11 years in prison.

