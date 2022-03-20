Fayetteville first-grade teacher arrested, charged with drug trafficking

Fayetteville Police crime scene tape.

A first-grade teacher and another person were arrested Friday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Antonisha Chambers, 34, of the 2500 block of Cumberland Creek Drive, was charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport and maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy, the release states. Chambers teaches first grade at Honeycutt Elementary School on Lakewood Drive in Fayetteville, according to a Police Department news release.

Bradford Gordon, also of the 2500 block of Cumberland Creek Drive, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy, according to the release.

Detectives seized more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, the release said.

Chamber and Gordon are in the United States on a visa, according to the release.

In a phone message Friday evening to families of Honeycutt students, a Cumberland County Schools spokesman said an employee of the school had been arrested at the school “based on allegations related to drug possession off campus.”

“This arrest did not take place on the school campus, and students were not made aware of the situation,” said Lindsay Whitley, who is associate superintendent of communications and community engagement for the school system.

He said the school system learned about the situation after the school day had ended, and the employee had left the campus. Citing personnel confidentiality rules, Whitley provided no other information.

