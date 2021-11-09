Fayetteville George Floyd protest: Cases of looting following peaceful marches end in pleas

Eleven people pleaded guilty over the past two weeks in the May 2020 looting at the Skibo Road Walmart that followed protests over George Floyd's killing.

Following peaceful marches downtown and on Skibo Road in the wake of Floyd's death, looters broke into a number of businesses across Fayetteville, stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise. Some of those individuals are now being sentenced for their crimes.

Police tape blocks the Walmart located on Skibo Road a day after the store was looted May 30, 2020.

Each of the eleven people was charged withransacking the Skibo Road Walmart on May 30, 2020, Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Kerri-Ann Stewart said. According to the Fayetteville Police Department incident report, more than $400,000 in medication, electronics, and jewelry was stolen with more than $51,000 in damage to glass doors and display cases alone.

More: Fayetteville protest organizers say they don’t condone violence

According to Stewart, 33 adults were charged in the Walmart looting.

Stewart is responsible for prosecuting all the cases related to the Skibo Road Walmart, while the remaining looting cases are being handled by other assistant district attorneys.

Most of the people were charged felony breaking and entering, larceny after felony breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony inciting a riot, and felony trespassing during an emergency, Stewart said.

According to Stewart, the sentence vary based on each individual's criminal history.

More: Fayetteville Observer reporter assaulted during looting at Cross Creek Mall

"A lot of them had no record," Stewart said. "The offer to a person who has no record would clearly vary from the offer to the individual who's already a convicted felon — who should know better, who's already been through the system."

Some of those with no criminal record have pleaded the felony charges down to misdemeanor charges, Stewart said.

While several people were sentenced to short active sentences, most pleading guilty have been given suspended sentences and probation, Stewart said.

Story continues

According to Stewart, very few people charged in the looting incidents have a criminal history.

"Most of these individuals are persons who have never been in trouble before," she said.

More: Fayetteville mayor calls for nighttime curfew in wake of chaotic Saturday

According to Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, a total of 50 adults were charged wth looting incidents around the city following the protests, and 27 of them have pleaded guilty.

He said the remaining 23 people are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks.

According to Stewart, the majority of thor charged were swept into the excitement of the protests but are now ready to be held accountable for their actions.

More: ‘This is about change:’ Fayetteville protests of killing of George Floyd

"Mostly everyone has been accepting responsibility," Stewart said. "Pretty much the result is the same from all of the defendants — it was just one of those things they all got caught up in, but we've been handling it just like any other case that comes through our doors."

Stewart said that police may still be working to identifyinvolved in the looting, but police could not immediately confirm if they anticipate more charges.

The looting followed marches for racial justice and police reform prompted by the death of George Floyd, according to Fayetteville police.

After peaceful marches in the daytime, rioters broke into the Walmart Supercenter and Cross Creek Mall, among other businesses, ransacking the stores and stealing inventory.

The 46-year-old Floyd, a native of Fayetteville, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Crime Reporter Jack Boden can be reached at jboden@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jackboden5.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe'' link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: George Floyd protest looting cases to end in courts in coming weeks