Fayetteville homicide unit investigating woman's death on Sunday

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a possible murder on Westwick Lane in Fayetteville, NC. Officers responded to a reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Homicide Unit are investigating a possible shooting death Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Westwick Lane.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Westwick Lane off Morganton Road after receiving reports of a possible shooting, according to a news release. At the scene, officers found “a female victim,” the release states.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release. Her name is being withheld until authorities can notify her family, the release said.

The investigation is active. The incident does not appear to be random, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009.

Anyone with tips can also call Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your device’s app store.

Myron Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559. Lexi Solomon, who covers public safety, can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville homicide unit investigating woman's death