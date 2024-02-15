Fayetteville Hot Dog Madness: Nominate your favorites

Did a friend forward this to you? Sign up here.

Hi foodies,

College basketball, especially March Madness, is a big deal in North Carolina. As your favorite teams took to the courts last year, you helped us determine the best tacos in the area with Fayetteville Taco Madness.

This year, we bring you Fayetteville Hot Dog Madness to find the best hot dogs from locally-owned spots in Cumberland County.

In order to find the best, we need your help. Use the form linked here to nominate your favorite hot dogs in the Fayetteville area. The most-nominated restaurants and food trucks will advance to our Spicy 16.

Be sure you’re subscribed to the Fayetteville Foodies newsletter to see the winners of each round and to vote for your favorites as the tournament progresses.

Fayetteville Hot Dog Madness Nominations

Happy eating,

Taylor

Taylor Shook writes about food, dining and culture for The Fayetteville Observer. She can be reached at tshook@gannett.com or on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Nominate your favorite hot dog for Fayetteville Hot Dog Madness