Fayetteville looking to settle hostile workplace allegations from ex-Police Chief Gina Hawkins

The Fayetteville City Council on Monday voted 8-2 to allow City Manager Doug Hewett to sign a settlement agreement with former Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, who threatened to sue the city on allegations of racist and sexist behavior toward her during her tenure as chief.

The amount of any settlement or details of any arrangement were not publicly disclosed when council members D.J. Haire, Derrick Thompson, Malik Davis, Brenda McNair, Lynne Greene, Mayor Mitch Colvin, Kathy Jensen and Courtney Banks McLaughlin voted in favor of it.

Members Mario Benevente and Deno Hondros opposed the motion. The motion to approve the settlement was brought by Banks-McLaughlin and seconded by Thompson.

Hawkins served as the city’s police chief from 2017 to February 2023. In August, through her attorney Hairston Lane, the former chief sent a letter to Hewett alleging she was subjected to a hostile work environment during her time in office.

Hawkins also alleged that even after she left the city, the harassment continued. The letter said she is investigating her belief that a council member contacted a prospective employer to recommend she not be hired. In June, Hawkins was among four finalists up for a chief of police position in Fort Myers, Florida. She did not get the job. In July, Cobb County, Georgia, Sheriff Craig Owens announced Hawkins was appointed assistant chief deputy.

The motion was passed without comment and also allows Hewett to sign a release, presumably to preclude the city from being liable for any other issues Hawkins may claim during her tenure.

City spokesman Loren Bymer did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

