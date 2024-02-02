Fayetteville man accused of scamming hopeful renters

A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday on allegations he took deposits for the same rental home from multiple individuals, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Edwin Jamaal Wilson, 43, is charged with five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Police allege Wilson solicited individuals on Facebook to lease a property on Shads Ford Boulevard. Then he would allegedly meet with the people looking to rent, walk them through the residence he lived in, have them sign a fraudulent lease and then take a deposit from them. The news release said the hopeful tenants would be given various excuses for move-in delays.

"It’s important to always request proof of and verify ownership of a property prior to entering a rental agreement,” Sgt. T. Rugg with Cross Creek District's Property/Fraud Unit said in the news release. “If you become suspicious about a person attempting to rent you a property, contact your local law enforcement agency.

"These predators make it seem very easy to rent a property, which should be a red flag if you are a prospective renter.”

Anyone with information or who has been victimized is asked to contact Detective W. VaanAnen at 910-303-8303. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

