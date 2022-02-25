Fayetteville man accused of shooting two family members, killing one

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday in Fayetteville.

A Fayetteville man is accused of shooting two of his family members Thursday evening, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Claude James Farrington, 30, of Fen Court is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement released Friday by the Fayetteville Police Department. No bail was set.

Police officers found two men with life-threatening injuries when they were called to the 4600 block of Fen Court at 6:17 p.m. on Thursday. Fen Court is in a neighborhood off Cliffdale Road.

Perry Farrington, 27, of Forrest Gump Drive was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, the statement said.

Claude Farrington, 73, of Fen Court is being treated for his injuries in an area hospital, according to the statement.

An investigation found that there was an altercation between the men in the home before the shooting, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

